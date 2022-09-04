Nov. 9, 1935—Aug. 29, 2022

Loretta Lindeman, 86, went to heaven on August 29, 2022. She was born on November 9, 1935, to the late Edward and Louise Smith. Loretta was united in marriage to the late Raymond Lindeman on October 22, 1955. They were married 66 years before Ray passed away three months ago.

Loretta was passionate, talented, and adventurous in many aspects of life. She was a master at making her famous quilts, an amazing baker, and a cherished grandmother. When she wasn’t busy picking strawberries, playing her weekly card games, working at Swan’s pumpkin farm, or away on a casino trip she could be found at home in the kitchen baking up some delicious cookies, pies, brownies, and many other delicious treats. She enjoyed water aerobics, reading a good book, and making countless memories with her great grandkids. Not a day went by where Loretta didn’t mention how proud of her grandchildren she was or how much she loved her great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by her entire family.

Loretta is survived by her daughters: Nancy Hintz and Sandy (Gene) Roeder; and daughter-in-law, Linda; grandchildren: Kasey (Kelly), Korey and Katie (Curtis Zorko) Hintz, Nikki (Justice) Clegg and Dan (Sammi) Roeder, Erica (Brandon) Davis and Jolyn; great-grandchildren: Alivia, Allison, Harper, Cali, Lily, Chase, and Drewek. Loretta is further survived by her brother, Bill Smith; and sister-in-law, Lola Hansen. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband; and their son, Rick.

Funeral Services for Loretta will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, on Thursday, September 8, at 11:30AM. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran church or Racine Lutheran High School (football).

