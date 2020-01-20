Loretta 'Laurie' Berger
Loretta 'Laurie' Berger

Loretta "Laurie" Berger

May 24, 1943 – January 16, 2020

RACINE – Loretta “Laurie” Ann (nee: Janot) Berger, age 76, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her daughters, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (3320 S. Colony Avenue in Union Grove) with Rev. Robert Kacalo officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Memorials to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Wisconsin Chapter have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

