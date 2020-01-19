Loretta "Laurie" Berger

May 24, 1943 – January 16, 2020

RACINE – Loretta “Laurie” Ann (nee: Janot) Berger, age 76, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her daughters, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Laurie was born in Racine on May 24, 1943 to the late Arnold & Helen (nee: Slovak) Janot. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1961. On July 18, 1964 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Laurie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Edward L. Berger, who preceded her in death. Laurie proudly worked at Blain’s Farm & Fleet for 25 years, starting out as a part-time cashier and retiring as the lead bookkeeper.

Laurie was a devoted member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Laurie & Ed will always be remembered for their great appreciation for the simple things in life. Among her interests, she enjoyed flower gardening; Wisconsin sports – Packers, Badgers & Brewers; sharing a pizza with Ed at Wells Bros.; reading, puzzles & crosswords; and, above all, loved spending time with her entire family.