Loretta "Laurie" Berger

May 24, 1943 – January 16, 2020
RACINE – Loretta “Laurie” Ann (nee: Janot) Berger, age 76, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her daughters, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Laurie was born in Racine on May 24, 1943 to the late Arnold & Helen (nee: Slovak) Janot. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1961. On July 18, 1964 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Laurie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Edward L. Berger, who preceded her in death. Laurie proudly worked at Blain’s Farm & Fleet for 25 years, starting out as a part-time cashier and retiring as the lead bookkeeper.
Laurie was a devoted member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Laurie & Ed will always be remembered for their great appreciation for the simple things in life. Among her interests, she enjoyed flower gardening; Wisconsin sports – Packers, Badgers & Brewers; sharing a pizza with Ed at Wells Bros.; reading, puzzles & crosswords; and, above all, loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Cindy Schilling, Andree (Dan) Zanella & Danell White; grandchildren, Courtney & Steven Schilling; Jacob Cacciotti; Natalie Zanella; Jenya (Veronica) White & Misha White; brother, Arnold (Patricia) Janot; sisters, Clarice Rohling & Shirley Janot; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention by name. In addition to her parents and husband, Laurie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Schilling; and brothers-in-law, Roland Lemke & Dale Rohling.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (3320 S. Colony Avenue in Union Grove) with Rev. Robert Kacalo officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Memorials to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Wisconsin Chapter have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension Hospice (especially to Liz, Julie & Shawnise) for the compassionate care & support given to Mom. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.