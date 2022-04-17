Loretta Ann Gasiorkiewicz (nee: Kasprzak)

Aug. 27, 1923 - Apr. 12, 2022

RACINE — Loretta Ann Gasiorkiewicz, age 98, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Monica's Senior Living. She was born in Milwaukee, August 27, 1923, daughter of the late Louis and Anna (nee: Irzyk) Kasprzak.

On August 10, 1946, Loretta was united in marriage to Eugene C. Gasiorkiewicz who preceded her in death December 8, 2018. In her earlier years of marriage, she and her husband lived in Boston, MA, where she was the secretary of the American Carnation Society. In 1961, Loretta and her family relocated to Racine. She was employed as a secretary by the Racine Unified School District, at Washington Jr. High School and last employed by Gilmore Middle School until her retirement. Loretta enjoyed dancing polkas, playing tennis and long walks. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Susan Zippel and Eugene A. (Jana) Gasiorkiewicz; grandchildren: William Zippel, Katharine (Vincent) Keating, Suzanne (Brian) Selmo and Alexei (Francine) Gasiorkiewicz; great-grandchildren: Lillian, Elena, Clara, Amelia and Leo Zippel, Isaac, Joseph and Eileen Keating, Colette and Rowan Selmo, Octavia, Kiere and Alexandra Gasiorkiewicz; brother, Leonard Kasprzak; sister, Mary Branks; nieces; nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Louis and Thomas, and her sister, Beatrice O'Konek.

A memorial service celebrating Loretta's life will be held at the funeral home Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at 2:30 p.m. until time of service. Private interment will be held at St. Adalbert's Cemetery/Polish Union Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living Memory Care have been suggested or the charity of your choice.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at St. Monica's Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to