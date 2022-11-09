 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loretta A. Nowicki

Loretta A. Nowicki

Dec. 31, 1935—Oct. 31, 2022

RACINE—Loretta A. Nowicki passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 86. Former wife of the late Herman Hinz. Beloved mother of Christine Hinz, and Pamela Wollert. Loving grandma of Mitchell Price, Elizabeth, and Stephanie Wollert. Great-grandma of Isabella. Aunt of Dennis, Richard, and Robert Stoddard. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings, Gloria Cokjlac, Nancy Stoddard, and Christopher Nowicki. Inurnment Friday, November 11, 2022, at WOODLAWN CEMETRY, 614 E. Howard Ave. Please meet at the main entrance.

