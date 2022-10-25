Lorenza L. Fuentes

Sept. 5, 1927 – Oct. 21, 2022

RACINE—Lorenza (nee: Lopez) Fuentes, age 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of her family, on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Lorenza was born in Laredo, Texas on September 5, 1927, to the late Jose Angel Lopez and Luz (nee: Malacara) Lopez. She came to Racine in 1950. With a profound work ethic, Lorenza was employed by JI Case Co. for over 27 years, retiring in 1991. While working at Case, she met a co-worker by the name of Roberto R. Fuentes. Their love blossomed and were united in marriage on June 5, 1971.

Lorenza was a longtime member of Cristo Rey Parish and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the JI Case Local 180 and JI Case 20 Year Club. Among her interests, she enjoyed cooking; her favorite time was making tamales with her family during Christmas which she made a tradition. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and going to church as she had strong faith.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 52 years, Deacon Roberto Fuentes; their children: Elma Ynocencio, Rene (Stella) Fuentes and Sonia (Joseph) Garner; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers: Francisco Lopez and Manuel (Sharon) Lopez; many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lorenza was preceded in death by her brothers: Audon and Jose Lopez; and sisters, Domitila Lopez, Margarita Lopez and Julia Martinez, Sister-in-law Esther Lopez, Son-in-Law Ignacio Ynocencio Sr. and her Best Friend Juanita Pavia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (1100 Erie Street). Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Patrick’s Church on Tuesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. In memory of Lorenza, memorials to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church have been suggested.

