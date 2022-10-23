Lorenza L. Fuentes (nee Lopez)

RACINE—Lorenza (nee Lopez) Fuentes, age 95; beloved wife of Deacon Roberto R. Fuentes; and dear mother of: Elma (the late Ignacio) Ynocencio, Rene (Stella) Fuentes and Sonia (Joseph) Garner; passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Friday, October 21, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Patrick’s Church on Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. (prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m.) and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.—11:45 a.m. In memory of Lorenza, memorials to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church have been suggested.