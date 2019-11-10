June 15, 1933 - November 7, 2019

Loren R. Muhlenbeck, 86, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in Union Grove.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 15, 1933, he was the son of Theodore Muhlenbeck and Anne (nee Federmeyer) Lenton. He served in the Air Force from 1951 until 1955 and was married to his wife of 62 years, JoAnn (nee Mueller) Muhlenbeck.

Loren was an active volunteer in the Kenosha County 4-H program during the 1970's. He enjoyed fishing, camping, biking and traveling in his RV. Family was first in his life. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports or other youth activities.

Loren is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Caroline (Curt) Worsey of Heber City, Utah; Suzanne (Larry) Lois of Burlington, Matthew (Denise) Muhlenbeck of Burlington and Paul Muhlenbeck of Kenosha; grandchildren, Catherine Worsey, Faith and Clayton Lois, Nicole (Pako) Major, Erick Muhlenbeck and Alex and Erin Muhlenbeck; and great-grandchildren: Michael, Francis and Teddy Major and Liam Muhlenbeck. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ted Muhlenbeck.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home and Aurora Hospice for their support during this time.

