Lorellen C. Barz

RACINE—Lorellen “Lori” C. Barz, age 71, passed away January 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Racine November 23, 1950, daughter of the late John and Mary (nee: Gille) Barz.

Lori owned and operated “Lori’s Light-House Keeping.” She will forever be remembered for her keen eye to detail, decorating her home for the seasons and her love of cooking. It was time spent with family especially her nieces and nephews that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed, by her sister, Kathleen Campeau; brother-in-law, Timothy Campeau; sister-in-law, Sandra Barz; loving nieces, nephews: Paul “PJ” (Regina) Barz, Stacy Campeau,Tracy (Ronald) Tatum, April (Carey) Goodwin, Tim Campeau, Brooks (Stephanie) Barz; great-nieces and nephews; her beloved feline companion, Henny; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kevin Barz; nieces: Jennifer Campeau, Marcella Campeau; nephew, Jimmie Campeau, and her great niece, Allix Barz.

Funeral Services celebrating Lori’s life will be held at the funeral home, 3:30 PM Friday January 14, 2022. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family, Friday 2:00 PM until time of service.

