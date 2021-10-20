February 16, 1931—October 16, 2021
UNION GROVE—Loraine E. Mutter, age 90, passed away on October 16, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Burlington. She was born February 16, 1931, to Martin and Helen (nee Kerkman) Koenen and grew up in the town of Lyons. She attended St. Mary’s High School in Burlington where she met the love of her life John B. Mutter. Loraine and John were married on November 10, 1951, during a snowstorm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons, WI. Early in their marriage they lived in Kentucky while John proudly served in the Army before returning to WI to farm in the Union Grove area. Loraine was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than her family.
Loraine is survived by her children: John (Karen) Mutter, Patricia (Mike) Hanson, David (Nancy) Mutter, Nancy (Dave) Maerzke, Ellen (Ken) Castle, William (Lisa) Mutter, Robert (Shelly) Mutter, and son-in-law Robert Bork; 17 grandchildren: Cory (Catherine) Mutter, Christopher (Marie) Mutter, Katie (Dan) Maurice, Luke (Kaela) Mutter, Joel (Brittany) Mutter, Lauren (Josh) Demant, Carmen (Levi) Keeku, Jacob (Karley) Mutter, Jenna Mutter, Shawni (Oscar) Flores, Aaron Mutter, Butch Berry, Joy Berry, Jill (Dennis) Walter, Haydn (Jenna) Hall, Liz Hall, and Jennifer (Dylan) Dix; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Chase, brother-in-law James Mutter and sister-in-law Jane Tuinstra.
Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Susan Bork; parents Martin and Helen Koenen; parents-in-law Gordon and Gertrude Mutter; sister Jeanette Yanny; brother Harold Koenen; sister-in-law Lynn Koenen and Beverly Mutter; brother-in-law Richard Chase and Lorry Yanny.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Dover, 23211 Church Road, Dover WI 53139. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow for both John and Loraine immediately following the ceremony in the church cemetery.Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.
