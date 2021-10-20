UNION GROVE—Loraine E. Mutter, age 90, passed away on October 16, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Burlington. She was born February 16, 1931, to Martin and Helen (nee Kerkman) Koenen and grew up in the town of Lyons. She attended St. Mary’s High School in Burlington where she met the love of her life John B. Mutter. Loraine and John were married on November 10, 1951, during a snowstorm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons, WI. Early in their marriage they lived in Kentucky while John proudly served in the Army before returning to WI to farm in the Union Grove area. Loraine was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than her family.