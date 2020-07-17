Loraine A. Sepenski

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 12, 1919 – July 13, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Loraine A. (nee: Schuetta) Sepenski, age 100 years young, passed away peacefully early Monday, July 13, 2020.

Loraine was born in Racine on November 12, 1919 to the late Joseph and Mary Schuetta. Following graduation from Crane High School, she joined her four brothers in the military by serving with the U.S. Air Force stationed in the Western Training Command – teaching cadets flight instrumentation in WWII. She was delighted & honored to have participated on the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight” in 2010.

During her career, Loraine was employed by Oster Mfg. for 18 years, then by JI Case for 15 years, from where she retired as a payroll specialist. Loraine was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church until its closure in 1997, when she became a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She was an all-around sports enthusiast, avid golfer, and Brewers & Packers fan.