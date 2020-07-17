Loraine A. Sepenski

November 12, 1919 – July 13, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Loraine A. (nee: Schuetta) Sepenski, age 100 years young, passed away peacefully early Monday, July 13, 2020.
Loraine was born in Racine on November 12, 1919 to the late Joseph and Mary Schuetta. Following graduation from Crane High School, she joined her four brothers in the military by serving with the U.S. Air Force stationed in the Western Training Command – teaching cadets flight instrumentation in WWII. She was delighted & honored to have participated on the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight” in 2010.
During her career, Loraine was employed by Oster Mfg. for 18 years, then by JI Case for 15 years, from where she retired as a payroll specialist. Loraine was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church until its closure in 1997, when she became a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She was an all-around sports enthusiast, avid golfer, and Brewers & Packers fan.
Surviving are her brothers, Leo and Joseph Schuetta; sister, Helen (Francis) Scholzen; brother-in-law, Raymond Schaefer; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Loraine was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Joseph & Mary Schuetta; beloved husband, Anthony Sepenski (who died on Feb. 27, 1993); brothers, George (Betty) & Lawrence (Zelma) Schuetta; sisters, Marie Schaefer & Jean Schuetta; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy & Phyllis Schuetta.
Services celebrating Loraine’s life will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Lucy Church or to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.