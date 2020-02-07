Lora L. Hildebrandt

Lora grew up on a farm in rural South Dakota, attended a one room schoolhouse during her early years and was a graduate of Clear Lake High School in 1962. She attended the Northern State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education in 1965. In 1975, she obtained a master’s degree in Library Science. Lora began her career in the Racine Unified School District as an elementary librarian in 1965. During her career, she developed the first elementary library skills curriculum, established library services in schools offering summer school to students, handled the acquisition and distribution of instructional resources, coordinated the central processing of library materials, and began the introduction of computer usage in the school libraries. She retired as the Director of Libraries for the Racine Unified School District in 2000.