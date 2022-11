`RACINE—Lonnis A. Allen, age 73, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at the funeral home, Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Please see Meredith website for a full obituary.