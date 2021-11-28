Sep. 16, 1941—Nov. 16, 2021

WATERLOO, IA—Lonnie R. Henderson, 80, of Waterloo, IA, and formerly of Cassville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born on September 16, 1941 in Shenandoah, IA, to the late Harry Danner and Bette Elaine (Pearson) Henderson.

Lonnie graduated from Platteville High School in Platteville, WI. Afterwards, he served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1961.

He was formerly married to Carol J. Stinewal on July 25, 1964 in Racine, WI for 33 years. They remained friends until his passing.

He later married Leih-Lonne C. Gomez in Lancaster, WI. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2012.

Lonnie was employed as a Line Assembler for J.I. Case Co. for 25 years until his retirement in April of 1992.

He was a member of the UAW Local 180 and was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years. His hobbies included: enjoying the outdoors, hunting, woodworking and crafts, automotive repair, and attending mountain man and Indian lore rendezvous throughout the country.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Jennifer Kaplan) Henderson of Racine, WI; step-son, Kris Hartman of Moore, OK; his grandchildren: Maxwell, Chloe, and Kennedy Henderson; his brothers: Randy (Mary) Henderson and Jeff (Nancy) Henderson of Potosi, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his wife Leih-Lonne, he was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving friend, Julie Nelson of Waterloo, for her friendship and support to Lonnie over the last several years.

Per Lonnie’s wishes, cremation services have been conducted. There will be a small family memorial service in the spring.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested. www.alz.org

