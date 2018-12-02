Lonnie Daniel McLain "Pampa"

July 23, 1948—November 28, 2018
RACINE – Lonnie Daniel McLain, 70, passed away surrounded with the love of his family on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.
He was born on July 23, 1948 in Enterprise, Mississippi and moved to Racine with his parents at an early age. Immediately after graduating from Horlick High School, Lonnie joined the US
Navy and proudly served on the USS Hoel DDG-13. He retired in 2007 from SC Johnson Wax where he worked as a team leader in the Environmental Affairs Department.
Lonnie, affectionately known as Danny by many family members, will be remembered for his strong work ethic, vast knowledge, and willingness to help others. If there was something that needed fixing that he could not do by himself, he would learn how to. His passions were playing pool (and won his last tournament even though he was ill) and darts in many leagues in the Racine/Kenosha area. He loved to drive his CamaroZL1 with his great-granddaughter along for the ride. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Lonnie is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Mata; daughters Felicia Crayton, and Sophia (Julio) Huarota; grandchildren Julio Jr. and Dominic Huarota; great-granddaughter Sophia Susana Huarota; parents Willie and Mary (nee: Lott) McLain; siblings Willis McLain, Elaine (Cleveland) Bowman, Charles (Denell) McLain, Levon McLain, Carol McLain, Beth Love, Laura Johnson, and Johnnie L. McLean. He is further survived by Juanita’s siblings Henry Mata, Lupe (Henry) Sosa, Jesse (Lydia) Mata, Chico (Gloria) Mata, Tony (Pauline) Mata, and Carol Mata; special niece and nephew Angel (Derrick) Talbert and Chris Mata; former step-son Audie Moore; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Meliton Mata, and special sister-in-law Socorro Mata.
Memorial services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 6pm. Public visitation will begin 4pm and continue until the start of the service. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
