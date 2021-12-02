October 23, 1942 – November 24, 2021

RACINE—Lonita J. Cotteleer-Perrelle (“Lonnie”), 79, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Lonnie was born October 23, 1942, in Chicago, IL, to the late Samuel Serpe and Julia Jeanette (nee Haupt) Serpe. She lived in Melrose Park, Chicago, Palatine, and Prairie Grove, Illinois, before moving to Racine in 1994. At times, Lonnie made a winter home in Florida at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo and recently at the Summit Greens Adult Community in Clermont, FL.

On January 1, 1983, in Las Vegas, NV, Lonnie was united in marriage to her late husband Thomas “Tom” Cotteleer. Following Tom’s passing, Lonnie found love again, and on January 5, 2013, in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, she married Eugene “Gene” Perrelle, who she preceded in death by just two days. Gene Perrelle passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Lonnie graduated from Trinity High School in River Forest, IL in 1960, and attended nursing school from 1960-1962. However, she found her career calling in the world of Information Technology –where she distinguished herself as a true pioneer for all women in that field. Lonnie served as the first female Computer Operator at CNA Insurance Company. She later worked at IBM. She then moved to a start-up called

‘Computer Technology’ in Skokie, IL, and then to ASI in Elk Grove Village, IL. Following ASI, Lonnie worked with her husband Tom Cotteleer at Amer-Cal Inc. in Arlington Heights, IL. She continued working with Tom at all their companies, including LBC Sports, Information Technology Group, and Performance Plus Inc. Many know that Lonnie also served as the ‘go to’ person for computer technical issues for any neighbor or community organization that knew enough to ask her for help.

Surviving Lonnie are her loving children: Jennifer Cotteleer, David (Amy) Cotteleer, Christopher (Tracie) Cotteleer, Mark (Angela) Cotteleer, James Randall “Rand” (Marisa) Cotteleer, and John Cotteleer; grandchildren (who affectionately called her Grandma and Grammoggie): Reilly, Luke, Jakob, Caitlin, Ryan, Andrew, Matthew, Laine, April, Grace, and Jaclyn; sisters: Mary (Wayne) Barto, Angela (Wayne) Kruzel, Florence (James) Orlik, Rose Ann Serpe and Camille (John) Becker; brothers: Michael (Diana) Serpe and Lawrence (Patty Harris) Serpe; sister-in-law Sue(Jerry) Oxenford; nieces & nephews: Lisa Mills, Jaime (Chris) Kruzel-Thomas, Kristen Michaels, Michele (Steven) Kruzel-Polanski, James (Lauren) Orlik, Erin (Craig) Fowles, Jessica (Brad) Osborn, Julia Opalinski, Samuel Serpe, James Serpe, Leo Serpe, and her great nieces and nephews. Lonnie also leaves behind many other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention by name. We will all dearly miss her. Lonnie was preceded in death by her brothers: James Serpe and Mark (Roberta) Serpe; nieces: Christine Serpe and Erica Barto Bald; parents, Samuel and Julia (nee: Haupt) Serpe; and brother-in-law Joseph (Marilyn) Cotteleer, and sister-in-law Anita (James) Serpe.

A combined Mass of Christian Burial for Lonnie and Gene will be celebrated on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street in Racine, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment follows at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road in Racine. A memorial luncheon will follow interment. Visitation will be at the Draeger-Langendorf funeral home, 4600 County Line Road in Mount Pleasant, WI on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. (Roma Lodge & Vittoria Colonna service at 2:45 p.m.) and in the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon. You can witness the service on Monday via livestream by clicking on the link located in Lonnie’s obituary on the Draeger-Langendorf website. Memorials to “Kenosha Special Olympics” have been suggested.

The family would like to offer their heartfelt condolences and thanks to the family of Gene Perrelle. We appreciate the support and collaboration received through this difficult period. We also offer a sincere note of thanks to Dr. Michael P. Mullane, Dr. Gregory M. Culen, Hospice Alliance, and BrightStar Healthcare for all their compassionate care and support during this past year. Finally, we offer a special thanks to our wonderful neighbors, family, and friends for the many acts of kindness extended during a difficult time. May God bless all of you.

