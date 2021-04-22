August 22, 1981 – April 22, 2016

PARKER, CO – Loni Lou Liley Clemens, 34, passed away April 22, 2016, in Parker, CO, surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 22, 1981, in Racine, WI, to parents Leemen Liley and Frances Wranik Liley. She was the youngest of four daughters, and was married to John Clemens, who survives.

Loni enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and particularly favored playing cards, bingo and billiards.

She is survived by daughters, Shyla McGeeney and Sophia Clemens of Centennial, CO; stepchildren, Michael, Erika and Brandon Clemens; parents, Leemen and Frances Liley; and mother-in-law, Susan May of Centennial, CO; grandfathers, Richard Russo of Hot Springs, AR and the late John A. Wranik of Chipley, FL; sisters, Salena Kent of Chicago, IL, Leslie Spino of Kenosha, WI and Lana Liley of Denver, CO; nephews, Adrian and Robert; nieces: Lanesa and Laneya; Sean McGeeney and family; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Loni was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Nancy Artino Wranik and Melba Wood Russo; two uncles, Paul “Kong” Woodward and Daniel Wranik; and first cousin, Justin Wranik.

A memorial service was held In Centennial, CO on April 29, 2016 at the Smoky Hill Vineyard Church.