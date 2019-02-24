Londynn Amore Willis

October 29, 2018—February 15, 2019
RACINE—Londynn Amoré Willis, infant, received her wings Friday, February 15, 2019.
She was born in Racine, October 29, 2018, daughter of Aundrea M. Warren and Cortez T. Willis who survive her.
She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, KéAndre Warren, Imani Cotton, Khyle Warren, Royalty Willis, Josiah Willis, Kálaun Willis, Kameon Parks, Aaliyah Taylor; grandparents, Belinda Thomas, George Nicks, Cecil Thomas, Sharon Evans; great grandparents, Cindy Leshore, J.C. Johnson, Peggy Evans, Wanda Nicks and George Nicks Sr.; aunts and uncles, Ontario Lowe, Alicia Warren, Xavier Nicks, Myracle Warren, Andre Warren, Patriona Warren; cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Andre Warren and great grandmother Emma Warren.
A Homegoing service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 28, 2019, 12p.m. with Reverend Fred L. Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
