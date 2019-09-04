September 9, 1922 — August 29, 2019
RACINE — Lola Grace Olson, 96, passed away late Thursday night, August 29, 2019, at Ascension All Saints.
A memorial service for Lola will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at First Evangelical Free Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Bodnar officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family suggests memorials be made out to First Evangelical Free Church (2401 Ohio St, Racine, WI 53405).
To view Lola’s full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Lola’s full obituary will run in Sunday’s newspaper.
WILSON FUNERAL HOME
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
