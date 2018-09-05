Lois S. Corr Nee: McGarry

January 27, 1931—September 2, 2018
RACINE—Lois S. Corr, age 87, passed away Sunday September 2, 2018 in Lindenhurst, IL.
Lois was born in Dunmore, PA on January 27, 1931, daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary (nee: Sammon) McGarry.
On June 25, 1960 she was united in marriage to Arthur V. Corr. They shared fifty-four beautiful years together before Arthur preceded her in death on June 30, 2014. Lois earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from New York University. Lois was employed as an administrative assistant at New York University. Lois and Arthur moved their family to Racine in 1978 and lived there for the next 34 years. She was an active parishioner of St. Rita Catholic Church and was a member of the Racine Serra Club. Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, travel and spending time with family and friends. Lois will be best remembered for her positive outlook, her spirit and her generous smile.
Lois will be dearly missed by her children, Stephen (Jennifer) Corr of Gurnee, IL, Cathleen Corr (David Jorash) of Skokie, IL, and David (Samantha) Corr of Niskayuna, NY; 7 grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Norma McGarry of Greenport, NY, Mary Corr and Nancy Corr, both of Ireland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was also preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas McGarry and Donald (Joan) McGarry; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence (Dolores) Corr, John Corr, and Francis (Maura) Corr, Kathleen (Edward) Buckley, Ellen (William) Treacy, and Josephine Corr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Saturday, September 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Richard O’Leary O.S.A. officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
