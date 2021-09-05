May 18, 1920—August 30, 2021

Lois Parker passed away at her home on the morning of August 30, 2021. She was born in Racine, WI on May 18, 1920, to John and Petra Sieger.

She is survived by her son Gary Parker and his spouse Ann, of San Antonio, TX, and her daughter Corinne E. Parker of Racine; her one grandson, John LeRose III and his spouse Evelyn, her granddaughter Brianna LeRose, and great-grandchildren Leonardo and Alma LeRose. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and sister Angie Dragnett, both in 2005.

Lois was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and attended Dominican College of Racine. She was employed by S.C. Johnson and worked in the healthcare field for fifteen years, before transitioning to co-owner and hostess of The Parkway Bar and Restaurant on North Main Street in Racine. Lois was a volunteer with St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary, and she also served as a troop leader for Cub Scouts and Brownies. She was a member of the North Shore Tennis Club for many years, as well as the Wustum Museum and the Wustum Flower Guild. She was interested in crafts and travel, and she was famous for hosting fabulous holiday parties at her home on South Main Street.