Lois Mary (Junk) Prucha

Nov. 13, 1937—Jan. 14, 2023

Lois Mary Prucha, age 85, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Manitowoc, WI, November 13, 1937, daughter of the late Edward and Ann (Nee: Stein) Junk.

Lois was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, “Class of 1956”. She furthered her education receiving her degree from Holy Family School of Nursing in 1959. On June 3, 1961, Lois was united in marriage to Roger Prucha. Through the years Lois was employed as an RN at several hospitals, last employed by St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, specializing in OBGYN and pediatrics.

In her earlier years Lois was a Den Mother, a Room Mother and CCD teacher, she also served as the Vice President for “Women’s Aglow”. Lois was an active member of Grace Church, serving on the Leadership Team for Hilltoppers, Prayer Chain Team, Communion Server and Greeter. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Roger of 61 years; sons: David (Sherry) Prucha, Jerry (Debbie) Prucha; three grandchildren: Tony Prucha (special friend, Stacey), Nicole (Jeremiah) King, Tyler Prucha (finance, Anna Kennow); two great-granchildren: Brady and Eden King; sister, Lori Wretne; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael and her sister, Gwen Brull.

A Memorial Service celebrating Lois’s life will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:00 AM at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31, with Rev. Michael Matheson officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 9:30 AM until time of service at the church.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

