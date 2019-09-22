Lois M. Young

November 27, 1929 – September 16, 2019
KENOSHA – Lois Marie (nee: Smithana) Young, age 89, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Lois was born in Racine on November 27, 1929 to the late William and Della (nee: Blackburn) Smithana. She graduated from Washington Park High School. On July 21, 1951 in St. Mary Catholic Church – Racine, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Raymond J. Young. Although a proud full-time wife & mother, Lois was the secretary of Sheet Metal Workers Local 18.
Lois was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. Among her interests, she enjoyed working in her flower garden, spoiling her feline & canine companions, and always had the most beautiful Christmas tree. Above all, Lois was all about her family….they truly were her world.
Surviving are her children, Kevin Young, John (Donna) Young, Patricia Young and Susan (Thomas) Pollock; grandchildren, David (Kelly) Young Jr., Robert (Clare) Young, Daniel Young, Mitchell Young, Alec Pollock, Michael Pollock, Nicole Kinsley, Steven Kinsley, Nicholas Huntress and Christina Huntress; great-grandchildren, Mason, Mia, Parker and Jacob Young; brother, Don (Ann) Smithana; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Young (passed away March 21, 1995); beloved son, David Young Sr.; sister, Dorothy Smithana (at age 9); brother, William (Frances) Smithana; sister-in-law, Eileen (Jim) Freres; and by Ray’s parents, Calvin and Leone (nee: Lochowitz) Young.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses & staff at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital for being there in Lois’s time of need. Above all, our sincere appreciation & love to Mom’s daughter, Patty Young, and granddaughter, Nicole Kinsley, for all that you did for Mom & Grandma over the years.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
