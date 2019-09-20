Lois M. Young

November 27, 1929 — September 16, 2019
KENOSHA — Lois Marie (nee: Smithana) Young, age 89; beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Young and dear mother of Kevin Young, John (Donna) Young, Patricia Young, Susan (Thomas) Pollock and the late David Young; passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Please see Sunday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.