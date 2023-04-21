Sept. 17, 1926—Apr. 1, 2023

OCONTO FALLS/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Lois M. Dunk, 96, a resident of Oconto Falls, formerly of Racine, received her wings on Saturday morning, April 1, 2023. She was born on September 17, 1926 in Racine, daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Jorgensen) York. Lois was employed as a sewer with the Elliott Glove Company until her retirement in 1991. She loved quilting and caring for her many dogs and cats over the years.

Survivors include seven children: Richard Dunk, Suring, Robert (Tammy) Dunk, Sturtevant, Darren (Margie) Dunk, Waterford, Wanda (Ray) Drettwan, Franksville, Roxanna (Bob) McMahon, Racine, Sandra (Rob) Agallar, Racine Susan (Dave, Deceased) Frost, ID; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Anna York, seven brothers and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place and Lois will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.

The Kuehl Funeral Home, Gillett is assisting the family.

