Jan. 19, 1956 - Jan. 2, 2022

CALEDONIA - Lois M. Dombrowski (nee: Siegel) Passed away January 2, 2022 at the age of 65.

Loving wife of Ervin Jr. Beloved mother of Erin Cerny and Ervin III (Brenda). Dear grandmother of Madison, Nicholas, Lochlyn, and Oliver. Caring sister of Carol Peck, Dorothy Acker, Susan (Jerry) Bliss, Sally (Larry) Marsch, and Lawrence (Debbie) Siegel Jr. Sister-in-law of Barbara Siegel, Donald (Verlene), James (Connie), and Guilbert (Judy).

Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Martha Siegel and brother Robert Siegel. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, at the Heritage funeral home. Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 PM. Please wear Brewers or Packers clothing to the Service.

Lois enjoyed her time working for the Milwaukee Brewers selling 50/50 raffle tickets.

Heritage Funeral Home

414-321-7440