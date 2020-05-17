× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 30, 1932 – May 13, 2020

Oshkosh – Lois M. Dahl, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Oshkosh at Lakeshore Manor, of complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. A daughter of Ross and Mary Schultz, she was born March 30, 1932 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She married Kenneth W. Dahl on August 18, 1951. Together they raised three boys.

Lois was an amazing hard-working woman. In her younger days she worked full time for Western Publishing, then later for Zahns Department Store, where she became the head of the human resource department, all while raising three young boys and running the house. She was a fantastic cook and loved to bake; her pies and Swedish meatballs were the best! She also enjoyed knitting, bowling, and didn’t even mind going out fishing with her husband and boys.

After the sudden passing of her husband, she decided to move to their second home they purchased in Clearwater, Florida in 1983, where she resided until 2016. She worked in the Clearwater School District until her retirement, after which she worked as a caregiver for the elderly. She was involved in the Lutheran church, the Red Hat Society, and did much traveling, including trips to Europe, Hong Kong, and many other destinations in the United States.