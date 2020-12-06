Lois Louise Nondorf

Lois was united in marriage to George Nondorf, November 6, 1954 at the Hitching post in Las Vegas, NV. Together they raised a beautiful family traveling from California to Wisconsin in 1973. Lois was a homemaker for many years and after the girls were grown and had families of their own, Lois went to work at The Farm Family Restaurant for twenty-five years. She enjoyed her time there with the regular customers and many friendships she formed along the way. Above all it was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids that she cherished most. Holidays and family celebrations were her favorite times and she enjoyed the chaos of a large extended family.