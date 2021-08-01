Lois K. Nelson

RACINE—Lois Nelson (nee: Wayne), 93, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Racine to the late James and Ethel Wayne (nee: Mueller) .

Lois was a graduate of Park High School where she met her future husband of 48 years, Peter K. Nelson. She had two brothers, John (Jack) Wayne and James P. Wayne. She loved to play the piano and sing. Over the years she adopted many rescue animals. Lois and Peter loved to golf and travel many winters to play in Maui.

Surviving are her children: Peggy Treichel, Paul (Elizabeth) Nelson and Perry (Traci) Nelson; granddaughters: Ashley, Kendal and Laura. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Lois will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to ASPCA has been suggested by the family. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com. STURINO FUNERAL HOME, 3014 Northwestern Ave., 262-632-4479.