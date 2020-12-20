1938 – 2020
RACINE – Lois J. Schmidt, age 82, passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Lois was born in Racine on April 12, 1938, daughter of the late Lawrence and Irene (nee: Horvath) Morgan.
Lois graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1956”. On November 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Schmidt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union Grove. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together and raised three children. While her kids were in school, Lois waitressed at various Racine restaurants including the Camelot, the Hub and the Docks. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Lois enjoyed playing cards and going to lunch with her friends, and square dancing with her husband. An extensive traveler, Lois loved her trips with her husband through the fifty states, across the world and on countless cruises. More than anything, Lois will be remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.
Lois will be dearly missed by her husband, Fred; daughter, Kimberly (Joseph) Cline-Herrera; son, John (Susan) Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Kelly Crowley Cline; grandchildren, Matthew (Tiffany) Cline, Briana (Thomas) Barrett; great grandchild, Rocco Barrett; sisters, Carol Pedersen, Sharon (James) Jackson; sisters-in-law, Alice (Robert) Hornby, Sharon (Dale) Slaasted, and Phyliss Schmidt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Lois was also preceded in death by her son William.
Due to COVID, services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church have been suggested.
