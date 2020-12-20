Lois J. Schmidt

Lois graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1956”. On November 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Schmidt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union Grove. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together and raised three children. While her kids were in school, Lois waitressed at various Racine restaurants including the Camelot, the Hub and the Docks. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Lois enjoyed playing cards and going to lunch with her friends, and square dancing with her husband. An extensive traveler, Lois loved her trips with her husband through the fifty states, across the world and on countless cruises. More than anything, Lois will be remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.