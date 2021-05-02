 Skip to main content
Lois J. Schmidt (nee: Morgan)
Lois J. Schmidt (nee: Morgan)

Lois J. Schmidt (nee Morgan)

RACINE — Lois J. Schmidt (nee: Morgan), age 82, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 5, 2021, 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. To view the service, you may go to Lois’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

