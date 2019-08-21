May 11, 1934—August 17, 2019
Lois Jean Mogensen, 85, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 17, 2019.
Born in Waukegan, Illinois on May 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Blanche Lovald. After graduating from Bradford High School in 1952, she attended the University of Wisconsin. On September 27, 1952, her freshman year, she attended a “Get Acquainted Dance” at the Southport Beach House. This is where she met the love of her life, Eugene Mogensen. He asked her to dance and she said, “Yes”. Eugene and Lois were married on August 29, 1953, since that time they have danced through life together. In 1971, after giving birth to her seven children, she went back to school to complete her degree. She graduated in 1973 from the University of Wisconsin—Parkside with a Bachelor of Arts. While raising her six “active” boys and one daughter she continued with her education attending the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee, in 1980 she received her Master of Fine Arts Degree, the highest degree in this field.
Lois was a well-known accomplished artist. She has had multiple one-person shows and received the 2012 Anderson Arts Center—Lifetime Achievement Award. Lois’s work has been exhibited in many juried national and international shows including; UW-Parkside National Print Show, The Boston Printmakers North American Exhibition, Boston University, The Hunterdon Print Show, Clinton, New Jersey, The 1984 World Fair, New Orleans, Louisiana, The Miami International Print Biennial in Miami, Florida, Lakefront Festival of Arts, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1978-1982 1984-1996, 2001, 2002) – Receiving an Award of Excellence in 1990, The Old Orchard Art Festival, Skokie, Illinois – Received Award of Excellence in 1987 and 1989. She served on the Artist Advisory Board 1985 – 1986. Lois also served as juror for the Racine Art Guild Members Exhibition and Anderson Art Center, Kenosha, Wisconsin 1999.
Lois has shown her Printmaking, Drawing, and Painting work in numerous public presentations such as; The Anderson Arts Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Kenosha Historical Museum, Carthage College Johnson Art Center Gallery, University of Wisconsin–Parkside Alumni, Art Masters, and Complete Art Faculty Show, and the Seebeck Gallery.
The residents of Kenosha County, as well as the art’s community, including students, have been positively affected by Lois’s activities in the areas of Art Appreciation, Art Education, along with a greater understanding of Art from the Artist Perspective. Lois taught classes at three locations in Kenosha County including; Art Drawing as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the late 1980’s, Drawing at the Kenosha Public Museum in the late 1970’s, and many drawing classes in her Home Studio in the 1980’s and 90’s. Lois was able to open the thinking of her students and the many visitors to her exhibits on art appreciation, personal interpretation, what is seen, what is felt, and ways to express it.
In addition to her love of art and talent as an artist, Lois loved synchronized swimming, camping with her family, attending foreign films, outings with her friends, and family get-togethers. She was an active member of the “Lois Club” and a member of St Mary’s Church. Lois also had a love for all animals, especially her dog’s Tanner and Shiloh. Lois was the biggest fan of her family and was a kind sweet woman to everyone she met. Lois raised her children, pursued her education, created her artwork, taught and mentored others in art, and did it while always having a smile on her face and never uttering a harsh word to anyone.
The greatest accomplishments of Lois’s life were her children. She will be dearly missed by her six sons, her daughter, and all of her family. Mark (Lisa) Mogensen of Pensacola, Florida, Dave (Priscilla) Mogensen of Pleasant Prairie, Dr. Tom (Marlene) Mogensen of Yucaipa, California, Marybeth Mogensen of Kenosha, Rick (Kim) Mogensen of Kenosha, Doug (Bonnie) Mogensen of Kenosha, and Andy Mogensen of Kenosha.
Her seventeen grandchildren; Keith (Eldine) Mogensen, Robert (Jessica) Mogensen, Melissa (Jack) Reid, Nicole (Dan) Osborn, Brock Mogensen, Bryce Mogensen, Cyrus Mogensen, Bryan (Jessica) Mogensen, Lauren (Ricky) Steinke, Alissa Mogensen, Amanda Mogensen, Angie Peterson, Suzanne (Len) Maki, Shelby Mogensen, Parker Mogensen, Jackie (Peter) Coonan, and Brian Bertrand.
Her twenty great-grandchildren; Sierra and Ian Peterson, Hayden Rhey, Logan Maki, Everly and Landon Mogensen, Ellie and Owen Steinke, Joshua, Annabelle, Emma-Leigh, and Jackson Reid, Myra and Micah Mogensen, Jeremiah, Caleb, Sarah, and Michael Mogensen, Abigail Osborn, and Clayton Greidanus.
She will also be greatly missed by her large extended family and numerous friends.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Froedtert South (Kenosha Medical Center) 3 Palmer and Hospice Alliance, Inc, and Kenosha Visiting Nurses for all of their compassionate care, kindness, and support.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Blanche Lovald, husband Eugene Mogensen, brother Keith Lovald, and grandson Vance Mogensen.
Funeral Services honoring Lois’ life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Lois will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
