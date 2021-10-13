RACINE/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI—Lois J. Lemke, age 100 of Prairie du Chien, WI, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Prairie Maison. She was born September 20, 1921 in Lafayette, Indiana, the daughter of Park and Alta (Butrum) Sheffer. She moved with her family to Racine when she was two years old and lived there until 2012. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1939, worked eleven years at Western Publishing Co, and later as a retail clerk at Zahns and Lambertons. She married Floyd Lemke November 12, 1949 at the Grange Avenue Methodist Church (currently Christ UMC) where they were both active members throughout their lives. Lois enjoyed her participation in the UMW, Prayer Shawl ministry, Bible studies and adult choir. She and Floyd were members of the old Tanglefoot Dance Club where they enjoyed dancing to big band music for decades. Lois was the last surviving member of Racine’s GIMPER Girls. The GIMPERS was a club of 20 young women who banded together in 1940 for friendship and remained loyal to and in touch with one another throughout their lives. Lois enjoyed family camping, cross stitching, bowling, ping pong, playing cards and was an avid reader.