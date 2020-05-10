Lois J. Kurhaje (Nee: Jensen)

Lois was born to the late August and Clara (nee Baker) Jensen in Racine, WI. She is the beloved wife of John Kurhajec, who preceded her in death on February 8, 1998; dear mother of Jane (Dr. William) Wehrenberg, Karen (Michael) Schreiber, James (Shelly) Kurhajec, and the late David and William Kurhajec; loving grandmother of Aaron (Cairy), Joel (Carley), Christopher (Lacey), and John (Brandi) Schreiber and David (Nicole), Allen (Kelsey), Samuel (Annie), and Myah Kurhajec; loving great grandmother of Halyn, Case, Breckin, Porter, Estin, Evelyn, Willow, Hudson, and Cameron Schreiber and Lincoln, Addison, and Jordan Kurhajec; sister of Dorothy (Bill) Barr, Lorraine (Thure) Osuldsen, Lloyd (Alice) Jensen, and the late James (Carol) Jensen; and sister-in-law of Mildred (Bob) Howard, Susan (David) Jahns, the late Ann (Tony) Zabroda, Mary Czarnowski, and Joseph (Marcella), Emil (Marge), Rudy (Lillian), and Frank (Janet) Kurhajec. Lois is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.