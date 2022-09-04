Lois J. Harry (nee Hegeman)

WATERFORD — Harry, Lois J. (nee: Hegeman), age 84, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington, with her loving family at her side

Memorial Gathering with family on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Mass will begin at 5:00 PM. A private inurnment at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: “The Time is Now,” founder Sal Dimiceli Sr. of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Make Check payable to: “The Time is Now” send to P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Full obituary at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233