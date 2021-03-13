Lois J. Hahn

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Grace (nee Thornton) Harig. Her early life was spent in Racine, where she graduated from high school. During that time, she played the accordion and gave lessons. She especially enjoyed playing for the Racine Belles, the original team of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. In her early twenties, Lois was interested in ballroom dancing so she took dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio and that is where she met the love of her life, Al. On March 26, 1955 in Racine, she was united in marriage to Albert “Al” Hahn. Following marriage, they lived in Union Grove before moving to Burlington and then to the family dairy farm in 1972. Al and Lois enjoyed dancing for many years, especially polka dancing.