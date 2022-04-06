Sept. 4, 1933—Apr. 2, 2022

APPLETON—Lois Helen (Long) Chadek, age 88, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 after a short stay at Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born in Racine, WI on September 4, 1933 to the late Lester and Rose (Hoffman) Long. She attended Racine Lutheran High School, class of 1951. She married Edward Chadek in 1953 and started their family in Racine. They moved to Clintonville and then to Appleton in 1967 where she worked at Treasure Island, Boy Scouts of America and then drove for Kidz Kab. She enjoyed her time with her dog Scooter, time spent up north in Pickerel, lunches with her high school girlfriends, the “Hen Club”, Friday fish frys, going to rummage sales, doing jigsaw puzzles and reading.

She is survived by her children: Lynn Chadek, Kathryn Lyons, Jan (Joe) Paulson, John (Gail) Chadek, Thomas Chadek and Michael (Char Hackmaster) Chadek; grandchildren: Eliot (Ressie) Lyons, Jordan Lyons, Rob (Kelly) Rankin, Patrick (Christine Wetley) Stinski, Christy Miller, Fawn (Chris Bramer) Mannel, Fallon Marquardt, Foster (Cassandra Blaylock) Chadek. Lois is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Cailee, Cassie, Jaxon, Conner, Keegan, Landon, Aubree, Ethan, Vienna, Marcel, Carter, Ryder and Cru; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends, especially friend, Jim Casper.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Edward “Butch” Chadek; her brother, Ronald Long; son-in-law, David Lyons; mother-in-law, Julia Chadek; sisters and brothers-in-law; niece, Theresa Adrianson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 12:00 noon at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home beginning at 10:00am until 11:45am for visitation. Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

A special thank you to Beverly and her staff at Carolina Assisted Living and the ThedaCare Hospice team for the great care and comfort given to her. Also Chaplain Hope for her visits and prayers.