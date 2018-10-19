December 23, 1932 — August 14, 2018
Lois Elaine Crosby peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday August 14, 2018.
Lois was born December 23, 1932 and was united in marriage to Ronald Crosby on January 12, 1952 at Prospect Park Methodist church in Minneapolis Minn, the same place where they met.
After raising two daughters, she worked at JCPenney and was very active in volunteer work her whole life, from working with physically handicapped children while in high school to working with troubled teens at Taylor Home. Her work with hospice earned her a regional award while the program was in its infancy.
Lois always brought out the best in people, as kindness attracts kindness. She had a unique ability to see humor in situations when others didn’t, and brought levity to life’s otherwise troubled situations. Upon becoming a great grandmother she chose to be called Grandma Great, which was soon shortened by her family to Great, a name which fit her well.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Chris Crosby (Kerry Martin) and Sue (Doug) Koykkari; grandchildren Tammy (Jimmy) Moll, David Adrian, David Koykkari (Marie), and Danny Koykkari; great grand children Pete, Robert and Julian Sanchez, Jacob and Charlie Griese, and Vinny and Jaxson Koykkari. Also survived by Shawn and Canyatta Adrian and their daughters Jenici and Joya; brother Keith Davison, sister Norma Nelson, sister-in-law Elinor Davison, numerous nieces and nephews; and two loving cats, Charlie and Marley. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, parents Ray and Helen Davison, brother Gary Davison, sister Beth Nelson and grandson-in-law Nick Sanchez.
Family and friends and energy-loving children will gather to celebrate Lois’s life at Pentecost Luthern Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., Racine, on Saturday October 20th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the spreading of loving kindness in your world is appreciated.
