Feb. 9, 1947—Sept. 23, 2022

FORMERLY BLOOMBURG, PA—Lois Deane (Hottenstein) Smith, 75, formerly of Bloomsburg, PA passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 23, 2022, in Surprise, Arizona. Lois was born in Mifflinville, PA. on February 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Daniel Jacob and Ruth Naomi (Conner) Hottenstein. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Connie.

Lois was a graduate of Central Columbia High School, class of 1965. She retired in 2010 after a forty-year career as a bookkeeper for accounting firms and businesses in PA, OH and WI. She belonged to Shepherd of the Hills UMC, Sun City West and she was a member of the Armed Forces Support Group, Lady Putters, and Clay Arts Club in Sun City Grand. She thoroughly enjoyed golf, gardening, card crafting, playing games with her grandchildren and taking road trips throughout the southwest.

She is survived by Tom, her husband of 53 years, two sons; Thomas M. Jr, and his wife Jennifer (Glen Ellyn,IL), Jeremy S. and his wife Erin (Lucas, TX) and four grandchildren; Thomas, Andrew, Claudia, and Winnie. Private services will be held at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center in Sun City West, AZ.

Memorial contributions in Lois’ name are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House near Advocate Children’s Hospital (Chicago) or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.