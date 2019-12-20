Lois Carrie Dykstra

Lois is survived by her five daughters and their families: Beth and Terry Patton (Ryan, Brina) in Colorado; Sue and Bill Praninsky in Wisconsin; Lynn and Randy Jordan (Samuel, Asha) in Minnesota; Diane and Tom Holm (Rebekah, Daniel) in Minnesota; and Amy Dykstra in Minnesota. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Elizabeth DeJager in Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lois will be remembered for her love and commitment to her husband, her children, her church family and friends, but especially to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Esther Lampark; her sisters: Carol (Lampark) Dykstra and Fay Lampark; her brother, Martin Lampark; and by her husband Norbert Dykstra. She was also preceded in death by many dear relatives and cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held on December 21 in Minnesota. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband at West Lawn Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be designated to SIM USA, P.O. Box 7900 Charlotte, NC 28241-7900 Account No. 051275, which will be given in Lois’ honor, for the missionary work of Dan Schneider and his family. Alternately, memorials can be sent to the giver’s charity of choice in memory of Lois.