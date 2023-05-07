April 14, 1930 – April 29, 2023

RACINE—Lois C. Fox, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Lois was born in Racine to the late James and Marie (nee Poulson) Jensen on April 14, 1930. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1948. Lois was united in marriage to Richard J. Fox on May 3, 1952, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Racine. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2020.

Lois was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Opus Dei / Petawa Cultural Center. Starting at an early age, she was a wonderful pianist. For many years, she played the organ for Mass and St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Lois was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitch and knitting. She was a social bowler, golfer, and liked to play cards.

Lois will be lovingly remembered by her children: Nanette Shellberg, Susan (Jon) Ervin, Dennis (Rocio) Fox, Scott (Katie) Fox, and Ronald (Crystal) Fox; sister, Jane (Don) Scheller; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends. Lois was also preceded in death by six siblings.

A Funeral Mass for Lois will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Yamid Blanco celebrating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Private inurnment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois’ name to Petawa Cultural Center, Inc., 16830 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI 53005, would be appreciated.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences, stories, and memories of Lois.

