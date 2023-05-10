RACINE—Lois C. Fox, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A Funeral Mass for Lois will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Yamid Blanco celebrating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences.