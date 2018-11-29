Try 1 month for 99¢
Lois Brumby

September 2, 1951 – November 23, 2018

RACINE – Lois Brumby, 67, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, November 23, 2018.

A memorial celebration of Lois’ life and homegoing will take place on Friday, November 30, 2018, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lois Brumby
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments