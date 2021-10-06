 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lois and Rev. Howard Jacobson
0 Comments

Lois and Rev. Howard Jacobson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lois M. Jacobson (nee: Sand) entered eternal life on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the age of 83.

Rev. Howard W. Jacobson entered eternal life on November 29, 2019 at the age of 90.

A Memorial Gathering will be held October 9, 2021 at Norway Lutheran Church (old church on the hill) 6321 Heg Park Rd Wind Lake WI 53185 from 10:00—10:45 a.m. with a Memorial service to begin at 11:00 a.m., an inurnment with Military Honors will follow. A full obituary for both can be found at www.mealyfuneralhome.com, thank you.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W Main St

Waterford, WI 53185

(262) 534-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Depression rates tripled during the first year of COVID

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News