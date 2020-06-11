× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 28, 1933 – June 7, 2020

CALEDONIA – Lois A. Liebenow, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Lois was born in Racine on May 28, 1933 to Alfred and Hilda (nee: Riegelman) Phillips. She married Robert E. Liebenow at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine on October 8, 1955. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1998. Lois was employed as receptionist until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling. Lois was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a die-hard Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.

Lois is survived by her children, Janet (Don) Bemis, Judith Liebenow, John Liebenow, Jean (Jon) Bayer and Jane (Dale) Peterson, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (Louis) Buffham.

Funeral services for Lois will be held at First Evangelical Church-FEC Building, 747 Grand Avenue (Please use entrance on 8th street), on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.