CALEDONIA—Lois A. Liebenow, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A visitation for Lois will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church Center, 747 Villa Street (Please use 8th Avenue entrance) on Friday, June 12 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
