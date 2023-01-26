CALEDONIA — Lois A. LaBeau, 76, passed away at Ascension Healthcare-Franklin Campus on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Lois was born in Baraga, MI to Herman and Coranna (nee: Heikkila) Erickson. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1964. Lois earned a degree in Marketing from Gateway.

She married William B. LaBeau, he preceded her in death February 27, 2020. Prior to Bill’s passing Lois and Bill enjoyed traveling and camping together visiting 46 states. She liked watching football especially the Packers and sewing.

Lois is survived by her sons: William (Kelly Smith) and Lenny (Renee) LaBeau; grandchildren: Emily and Billy LaBeau, Lindsey LaBeau, Chelsea (Nick) Lenski and Devon (Marianna) Tryggestad; great-grandchildren: Lillian and Julian; and brothers and sisters: Stan (Lois) Erickson, Frederick Erickson, Neil (Pam) Erickson, Liz (John) Kocjan and Marilyn (Gene) DeFeo. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Chery LaBeau-O’Brien and brothers and sisters: Verna Degenoff, Marge Whetstine, Carolyn Erickson, Mary Jean Erickson and John (Nancy) Erkkila.

A visitation for Lois will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

262-639-8000