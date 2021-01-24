Logan C. Tyler, Sr.

September 11, 1959 – January 16, 2021

Racine — Logan Curtis Tyler, Sr., age 61, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 as the result of a heart attack.

Logan was born in Osceola, Arkansas on September 11, 1959 to the late Henry and Elmer (nee: Bobo) Tyler, Jr. A decorated track star and accomplished wrestler, he was a graduate of JI Case High School “Class of 1977”. He married the love of his life Avis J. Lambert on July 27, 1985 at Wustum Museum, however, their journey together started in 1981. He had a profound work ethic, with 21 years at Acme Die Casting and 22 years as a Panther team member of Racine Unified School District building services at Washington Park High School.

Quite the athlete, Logan played city league softball and participated in several tournaments over many years. He loved family, friends, music, putting brats and chicken wings on the grill (no matter the weather condition) and the San Francisco 49ers, but he especially LOVED his grandchildren. Logan was loved by so many and he impacted people's lives with his smile, kindness, real talk, generosity and bopping to his music.