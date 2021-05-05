January 7, 1950—May 1, 2021
SURPRISE, AZ—Lofton D. Harris, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Surprise, AZ.
Lofton was born on January 7, 1950, in Hammond, IN to Lofton Sr. and Leurenzy (nee Wooley) Harris and raised in Racine. He graduated from William Horlick High School and attended Tabor College on a golf scholarship before completing his business degree at UW-Parkside. He began his career with Farmers & Merchants Bank, excelling to Assistant Vice President. Lofton worked as a Prudential agent before he opened and operated Real Chili. He retired from management at Nestle.
He relocated to Sedona, AZ in 2005, and fulfilled his dream of becoming a cowboy. He rode horses and enjoyed life among the red rocks. An uncle to musically gifted nephews, his favorite days were attending their performances dressed in his cowboy hat and Italian shoes. He’s remembered as a great cook, proud new grandfather and family cornerstone.
Lofton will be dearly missed by his Daughter, Katelyn Harris-Lange; Granddaughter, Holiday Diaz; Sisters: Loretta Locke, Gloria Harris, Theresa (Joe) Harris-Williams and Vernell Harris; Brothers: Jerome Harris (Betty Jackson) and Nathan (Karin) Harris; Niece Kimberly (Noel) Childs; Nephews: Robert Jackson, Isacc (Felicia) Jackson, Jonathan Levingston, London and Lourde Childs; Aunt Mary Stokes; and many other beautiful cousins, nieces and nephews.
To honor Lofton, play his favorite song “Now We Are Free” performed by his nephew, Jonathan Levingston, on YouTube.
In lieu of flowers, support the next generation with a donation to Beyondcollege.net in his name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.