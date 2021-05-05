January 7, 1950—May 1, 2021

SURPRISE, AZ—Lofton D. Harris, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Surprise, AZ.

Lofton was born on January 7, 1950, in Hammond, IN to Lofton Sr. and Leurenzy (nee Wooley) Harris and raised in Racine. He graduated from William Horlick High School and attended Tabor College on a golf scholarship before completing his business degree at UW-Parkside. He began his career with Farmers & Merchants Bank, excelling to Assistant Vice President. Lofton worked as a Prudential agent before he opened and operated Real Chili. He retired from management at Nestle.

He relocated to Sedona, AZ in 2005, and fulfilled his dream of becoming a cowboy. He rode horses and enjoyed life among the red rocks. An uncle to musically gifted nephews, his favorite days were attending their performances dressed in his cowboy hat and Italian shoes. He’s remembered as a great cook, proud new grandfather and family cornerstone.