Lloyd W.P. Smith

May 20, 1944 – Dec. 31, 2022
RACINE—Lloyd Walter Paul Smith, age 78, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center due to complications from Agent Orange. He was born along with his twin brother, Leo in Racine, May 20, 1944, son of the late Leo and Trina (Nee: Villalpando) Smith.
Lloyd graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1944”. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1967 – 1974, including a tour in Vietnam, and then retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service. On October 4, 1975, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Martha T. Calvo. Lloyd had worked at Star Net in Franksville for a number of years. He was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and Racine’s Marine Corps League, Agerholm-Gross Detachment 346. Lloyd loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping even in his own backyard. His hobby was radios. He enjoyed taking them apart and rebuilding them. He was involved with scouting as a volunteer when his daughter was in the Girl Scouts and more recently with his grandson in the Boy Scouts. Lloyd was also an animal lover especially when he came to his dogs. Above all Lloyd treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Martha; daughter, Nanci Hernandez; grandchildren: Katrina Hernandez, Tom J. Hernandez, Pvt. First Class Raquel Hernandez, US Army, Pricilla Hernandez; great-grandson, Jimin Khai Hernandez; his twin brother, Leo (Sharon) Smith; sister, Catalina Suarez Nuno; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: John Compos and Jose Saucedo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11am at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 3126 95th St, Sturtevant with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating. Private interment with full military honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10 am until 11 am.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the VA medical teams at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center and Union Grove Veterans Clinic for the care Lloyd received over the years.
