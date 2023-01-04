Lloyd W.P. Smith

Lloyd graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1944”. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1967 – 1974, including a tour in Vietnam, and then retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service. On October 4, 1975, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Martha T. Calvo. Lloyd had worked at Star Net in Franksville for a number of years. He was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and Racine’s Marine Corps League, Agerholm-Gross Detachment 346. Lloyd loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping even in his own backyard. His hobby was radios. He enjoyed taking them apart and rebuilding them. He was involved with scouting as a volunteer when his daughter was in the Girl Scouts and more recently with his grandson in the Boy Scouts. Lloyd was also an animal lover especially when he came to his dogs. Above all Lloyd treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.